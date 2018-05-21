Colorado Catholics react to Pope’s LGBTQ remarks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - It was said in private but it’s news making waves around the world tonight.

Pope Francis telling a Juan Carlos Cruz, an openly gay Catholic and surviver of abuse, “God made you like that and loves you like that.”

The news sparking a conversation about whether the Church - which serves over 500,000 Catholics in the Archdiocese of Denver - will be evolving on LGBTQ rights.

Currently the Catholic Church does not recognize or allow gay marriages. In 2005 it banned openly gay men from becoming priests. It has a history of firing Openly gay men and women from Catholic positions not to mention the Church’s Catechism says gay men and women “are contrary to the natural law.”

So will this change?

“I think people would like to make more of it than they ought,” Dr. Gregory Robbins, a professor of Religious Studies at the University of Denver said.

Robbins said “his words don’t change the catechism” adding however “it could open up a discussion on sexuality.”

“It’s not not the first time he has hinted at something like this,” Robbins added.

In 2013 Pope Francis said “who am I to judge” when asked about gay persons.

In 2016, Pope Francis ordered priests to stop engaging in “unjust discrimination.”

Following each of those statements there were headlines however each time there was no major change in church doctrine

Officially the Vatican is neighter confirming or denying the news. The Archdiocese of Denver sent over the following statement:

The Archdiocese of Denver is in the same situation as the Vatican and cannot comment on a private conversation or confirm the accuracy of anything reportedly said by Pope Francis. Given this situation, the archdiocese is not able to offer further comment on these reports.

It is a fundamental Catholic belief that every person is loved and has great value and dignity before God. The Catholic Church teaches that people with homosexual tendencies “must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.” (Quote Source: Catechism of the Catholic Church).

-The Archdiocese of Denver

As for Catholics attending daily mass at the Denver Basillica - appreciation for the Pope’s words.

“We are called to love each other,” One parishioner said.