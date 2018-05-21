Bald eagle found shot to death near Weld County reservoir

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A bald eagle was found shot to death near Milton Reservoir in northern Colorado earlier this month, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Monday.

The animal was found on May 10 about one mile east of the reservoir in Weld County, about 15 miles east of Platteville.

One day earlier, a landowner saw a bald eagle perched on the ground in his pasture about 60 yards south of his residence, officials said.

The landowner found the eagle dead the next morning in the same area where it was seen the night before.

A necropsy found the eagle suffered a gunshot wound across its lower abdomen that resulted in a broken right tibia, liver fracture and pooling of blood in the abdomen.

Wildlife officials do not believe the gunshot wound was immediately fatal, but internal hemorrhages and severe tissue damage likely caused the death within 24 to 48 hours of the eagle being shot.

Officials are seeking the person or people responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call wildlife officials at 970-472-4300.