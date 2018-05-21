Back to more normal spring weather pattern with early sunshine, chance of storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a transition into a more traditional pattern of morning sun and isolated afternoon thunderstorms along the Front Range on Monday.

Expect some patchy fog on Monday morning. The chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon is 20 percent in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

High temperatures will reach about 79 degrees.

The mountains can expect morning sun then a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

This is a normal pattern for the mountains heading into late May and June. To avoid lightning, be off the high peaks before noon each day.

Tuesday to Friday will be similar with morning sunshine and 10 percent to 20 percent chances of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday start dry and sunny, then there's 10 percent to 20 percent chances of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s.

