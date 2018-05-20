Temperatures will warm nearly 20 degrees on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mountains, foothills, and Front Range will continue to see some scattered showers and storms through Sunday evening. The main threats with storms tonight will be lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall. Showers and storms will clear out of Colorado around midnight.

The eastern mountains, foothills, and Front Range could wake up to some patchy fog on Monday morning but it will clear quickly with sunshine finally returning by the afternoon. Denver only has about a 10-20% chance for an isolated thunderstorm Monday afternoon with better chances staying in Southern Colorado. Denver's high will reach 79 degrees.

Denver will heat up to 79 degrees tomorrow and will finally see some sunshine return! #cowx pic.twitter.com/ddikBfG0tI — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 21, 2018

Temperatures will jump to the 80s for the rest of the week and through next weekend. Denver's average high temperature this time of year is 73 degrees, making highs unseasonably warm all week long.

Tuesday will reach 81 degrees with gusty afternoon winds.

There will be a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two each afternoon this week. The driest days on the Front Range will be Thursday and Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.