Sheriff's office responds to report of 2 bears inside Jefferson County home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of two bears inside a home in the town of Pine on Sunday.

The call came in around 11:53 a.m. of a possible bear inside a home in the 1200 block of Parker Avenue in Pine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The homeowners told authorities that they did see two bears in their basement. According to Jenny Fulton with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, the two bears were gone from the home when authorities arrived on scene just after noon. It appears that the bears tore open a screen door in search for food.

Authorities also confirmed that the homeowners had left trash in their basement while they waited for their garbage pick-up date.

Deputies and Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the scene, and Parks and Wildlife will be continuing the investigation.

This story is developing. FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on the way.