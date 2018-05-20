× Morning fog, scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible to end weekend

DENVER — Low clouds and fog will slowly dissipate throughout the Sunday morning hours. We’ll see a few peeks of sunshine during the midday hours across the Front Range, helping to boost temperatures into the mid 60s.

A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible for the Foothills and I-25 corridor during the afternoon hours.

Storms will first form over the higher terrain, gradually moving east across I-25. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, strong wind and small hail. Conditions will stay dry along the Eastern Plains. Any storms that form will clear out by the evening and early overnight hours.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s to start the day on Monday with mostly cloudy conditions. Monday’s forecast looks very similar to Sunday, with temperatures about ten to fifteen degrees warmer. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s to kick off our work week with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

The Denver metro area will stay mainly dry Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

We’ll see a slight change in our pattern by Friday, bringing back in the chance for scattered thunderstorms to end the work week and start the weekend. Temps look to stay above average, topping off in the low 80s heading into the upcoming weekend.

