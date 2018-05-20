Jefferson County shooting kills 1

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A shooting in Jefferson County killed one man Sunday evening.
It happened in the 7000 block of Highway 73, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff.
The department initially tweeted about the shooting at 4:42 p.m. and later confirmed the victim died as a result of his injuries.
The sheriff’s office final tweet said they are interviewing a person of interest and there is no danger to the public.
The victim’s identity has not been released and officials have not commented on a motive for the shooting.
39.588460 -105.309075AlertMe