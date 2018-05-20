Jefferson County shooting kills 1

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A shooting in Jefferson County killed one man Sunday evening.

It happened in the 7000 block of Highway 73, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff.

We are investigating a shooting in the 7000 blk of Hwy 73. Victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. There is no danger to the public. Please drive with caution if in the area. pic.twitter.com/kszIh7YsKd — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 20, 2018

The department initially tweeted about the shooting at 4:42 p.m. and later confirmed the victim died as a result of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office final tweet said they are interviewing a person of interest and there is no danger to the public.

The victim from the shooting at the 7000 block of Hwy 73 was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. We are currently interviewing a person of interest and the public is not in danger. pic.twitter.com/xnVVERYOQd — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 21, 2018

The victim’s identity has not been released and officials have not commented on a motive for the shooting.