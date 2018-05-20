2 dead in Douglas County head-on collision

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A head-on crash in Douglas County killed two people Sunday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 83 milepost 33, south of Jones Road.

The vehicles involved were a white 2016 Ford F-150 and a black 2003 Toyota SUV.

Two adults in the Toyota suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on scene.

Two adults in the Ford and one juvenile passenger in the Toyota were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for about four hours during the crash cleanup and investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the identities of those have not been released.