Parker Road closed following seven-vehicle crash

AURORA, Colo. — Police closed northbound South Parker Road because of a crash involving seven vehicles on Saturday night. Westbound Quincy Avenue is also shut down.

The Aurora Police Department said the closure is near Parker Road’s intersection of East Quincy Avenue.

UPDATE: NB Parker Rd is closed and WB Quincy is closed at this location. https://t.co/Uh1CAwyfy7 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 20, 2018

APD originally said Parker Road was closed in both directions.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

APD spokesperson Bill Hummel said the road will likely be closed down for a significant amount of time.

