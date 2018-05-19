× NFL star J.J. Watt wants to pay for funerals of those killed in Texas school shooting

HOUSTON — Houston Texans football star J.J. Watt intends to pay for the funerals of those killed in Friday’s school shooting in Texas, ESPN reports.

Ten people were killed Friday morning and 13 more were wounded when a 17-year-old carrying a shotgun and revolver opened fire at Santa Fe High School about 30 miles from downtown Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said most of those killed were students.

Shortly after news of the shooting broke, Watt, a defensive end for the Texans, responded with a tweet:

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

Watt is well-known for his activity and help in the Houston area. After Hurricane Harvey struck Texas last year, he raised more than $37 million dollars for relief efforts. He was awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his charity work.