Morning fog and afternoon storms expected Sunday

We will wrap up rain and snow showers across Colorado this evening with fog, drizzle, and low clouds sticking around overnight. It has been a wet weekend so far across the state with the northeastern plains picking up the highest totals of one to 3.5 inches of rain.

Colorado's northeast plains have seen some great moisture in the past 24 hours! #cowx pic.twitter.com/fpQbEQr5Fw — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 19, 2018

The foothills, eastern mountains, Front Range, and eastern plains will all wake up to fog Sunday morning that could be dense in some spots. Fog will clear out by mid to late morning with mostly to partly cloudy skies building in the rest of the day.

Denver will hit high temperatures in the 60s on Sunday and will feel much warmer than today thanks to mostly calm winds and possible afternoon sunshine.

The Front Range, foothills, and mountains have a 20% chance for scattered storms Sunday afternoon and evening. The timing in Denver will be between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Storms are not expected to be severe but could contain small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Temperatures will heat up to the 60s in Denver on Sunday with morning fog and afternoon storms #cowx pic.twitter.com/uzwyq5ITjp — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 20, 2018

Monday will heat up to the 70s with another 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Temperatures will stay in the low 80s Tuesday through Friday with a chance of isolated to scattered storms each afternoon.

