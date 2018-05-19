× Flash Flood Watch remains for portions of Colorado with cloudy, soggy Saturday ahead

DENVER — Thick cloud cover and periods of steady rain can be expected across the Front Range throughout the day on Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the northeastern plains until 12:00 a.m. Sunday, as 1-2 inches of rain will be possible. Temperatures will also struggle thanks to the extra cloud cover, with highs hovering near 50 degrees. It will also be breezy at times Saturday afternoon, with gusts as high as 20-30 miles per hour possible.

Expect the showers to slowly dissipate through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures drop into the low 40s to start the day on Sunday. Patchy fog will be possible early in the morning, making way for a mix of sun and clouds during the midday hours.

Sunday’s highs will make it back into the middle 60s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening hours across the Denver metro area. Similar to the past few days, damaging wind and hail will be the main threat.

This active pattern will stay with us as we start the next work week. Expect scattered afternoon thunderstorms nearly every afternoon as highs make it back into the 70-80s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.