Colorado WWII, Vietnam veterans travel to D.C. to see memorials

DENVER — Six World War II and Vietnam War veterans are spending this weekend in Washington, D.C. to see the memorials that honor them.

The veterans and their families met at Denver International Airport Thursday for the special send-off.

“It means a great deal to me, given the fact that there was 58,000 that never came back…it’s for them as well,” said Vietnam War veteran Antonio H. Garcia, as he talked about the number of American and allied troops who died in the war.

Garcia was also hoping that seeing the memorial would bring him some closure.

“We never came home to any parades and this helps with the hurt that is in my heart and has been with me all these years,” Garcia said.

Another one of the veterans headed to Washington, D.C. was Ellie Sawyer.

She served in the Army Signal Corps where she was a driver for American leaders, including the general who would become the 34th president of the United States.

“General Eisenhower,” Sawyer said. “One day he had a driver, but she was out sick and they called the motor pool and I was next in line to go out. And I was so surprised it was General Eisenhower.”

Wish of a Lifetime organized and paid for the veterans’ trip to D.C., as it does for hundreds of special trips for senior citizens.

If you know a senior citizen who is also a veteran and would like to be considered for a future trip, learn how to nominate that person here.