Woman charged in crash that killed passenger in her vehicle

DENVER — A woman has been charged in connection to a crash that killed the passenger in her vehicle, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Karla Arellano, 25, was charged Thursday with one count each of vehicular homicide-DUI, vehicular assault-DUI, no operator’s license and failure to yield the right of way.

Arellano was driving southbound on Tower Road at East 43rd Avenue on the night of May 11 when she turned in front of a northbound vehicle, resulting in a crash.

A passenger in Arellano’s vehicle was killed and another passenger was injured. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured.

Arellano is scheduled to appear in court on May 31 for a second advisement.