Thunderstorms possible in metro Denver Friday afternoon, soggy weekend ahead

DENVER -- Showers & thunderstorms will move off the foothills and across metro Denver this evening. A few storms may contain hail. There will also be some wind & lightning. There is a chance those storms turn severe as the pass Denver and head onto the NE plains of Colorado. Larger hail would be the main threat on plains later tonight.

We are expecting a soggy Saturday with showers likely across NE Colorado including Denver. There may be one or two thunderstorms as well. This will be our wettest day. And, there is a FLASH FLOOD WATCH in place for localized flooding due to saturated grounds and continuous showers. Any outdoor plans or activities will be a challenge on Saturday. We will still have scattered storms possible on your Sunday, but it will not be as soggy as Saturday.

In the central & northern mountains snow is expected from late tonight through Saturday. Accumulation of up to 8" above 9,500 feet is possible. There is a WINTER STORM WATCH out for possible slick travel in the mountains. So, plan accordingly if your travel plans take you into the high country.

