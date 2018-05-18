Video and photos: Storms hit metro Denver with hail, rain, flooding and lightning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Showers & thunderstorms moved off the foothills and across metro Denver Friday evening bringing hail, heavy rain, flooding and lightning to some locations. The storms south of Denver and on the NE plains of Colorado turned severe. Larger hail was the main threat on the plains later Friday night.

Streets flooded in the Gunbarrel area of Boulder Friday evening.

The hail was intense on US 36 in the area of Superior and Louisville earlier during the evening rush.

Viewers sent us pictures of rain, hail and ominous clouds.

Saturday's forecast calls for rain and much cooler temperatures.

Several events have been canceled, postponed or moved to different locations Saturday.