Today’s Deal: 50% Off Tickets to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park!

Valid for 1 Summer Funday Pass Expires 10/28/18 No Cash Value Not valid with any other promotions No refunds. All sales are final Tickets will be mailed in 5 to 7 business days Buyer must use Glenwood Caverns pass that will be mailed

About Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Click here for more details.Take a scenic tram ride to America's only Mountain-top Theme Park, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park...where "Nature Meets Adventure!"

It's truly a day full of family fun as you experience one of Colorado's longest Alpine Coasters...named one of the "10 Best Roller-Coaster Rides of Your Life" by USA Today. Experience the adrenaline rush of the Giant Canyon Swing, the Cliffhanger Roller Coaster and the Canyon Flyer, all perched on the edge of Glenwood Canyon 1300 feet above the Colorado River! The new Haunted Mine Drop plunges 110 feet inside the mountain! It's the only drop ride of its kind...in the world!

Other attractions include a 600-foot zip line ride, a laser tag arena, Colorado's first 4D Motion Theater and many more kid-friendly rides and activities like a kid's roller coaster, Ferris wheel, climbing wall and much more.

Explore Glenwood Caverns and Historic Fairy Caves, rated one of the country's "10 Best Places to Go Underground." There are two different 40-minute cave tours that are great for most ages. A mountain-top restaurant provides sweeping vistas of the surrounding peaks and valleys and a gift shop with the best fudge you've ever tasted! It’s all included with the Funday Pass.