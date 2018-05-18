Summertime Fajitas

Check out this grilled fajita recipe from ACE Hardware Grilling expert Jason Morse.
Fajita Beef:
3# – Beef, Skirt steak, trimmed and peeled
3 Tbsp – Bayou Dust Rub – 5280 Culinary (local ace hardware of ah.com)
Prep Instructions:
After trimming the skirt steak, rub all sides with the bayou dust (as light or as heavy as desired)
Place onto a cookie sheet and allow to sit at room temp for 10 minutes
This will allow the meat to start absorbing some of the seasoning
Cooking Instructions:
Pre Heat your Weber Grill – High temperature, approx. 7-10 minutes
Add beef to the grill grates side of the grill
Allow the beef to sear for about 5-7 minutes
Using a tongs or spatula, turn the beef to the other side and allow to char
Cook to desired doneness – we recommend medium
Remove from the grill, place onto a cutting board and allow to rest for 5 minutes
Slice the skirt steak AGAINST the grain
Serve on the platter with the fajita peppers and onions
Fajita Peppers:
2ea – Pepper, Red – Sliced
2ea – Pepper, Green – Sliced
2ea – Onion, Sweet, Yellow – Sliced
2 Tbsp – Oil, Canola or vegetable
1 Tbsp – Bayou Dust Rub – 5280 Culinary (local ace hardware of ah.com)
1 Tbsp – Fire Salt Rub – 5280 Culinary (local ace hardware of ah.com)
Prep Instructions:
Slice the peppers and onions and place into a medium stainless steel mixing bowl
Mix the peppers and break up the onions into pieces
Add the oil and mix well
Add the rubs and mix well
Allow to sit for 15 minutes to marinate
Cooking Instructions:
Pre Heat the cast iron skillet on your Weber Grill – High temperature, approx. 7-10 minutes
Add the peppers and onions mixture to the cast iron
Allow them to brown before turning
Using a tongs or spatula, turn the peppers and onions until they are caramelized
Remove from the cast iron and place onto a serving plate or platter
Fajita Bar Toppings: Display in bowls for that “create your own fajita” bar
32 Ea Tortillas – Corn, Flour or Corn/Flour Hybrid – warmed on grill or in oven
Sour Cream
Tomatillo Salsa
Tomato Salsa
Cheese, Shredded, Blend (we use Mexican blend cheese)
Pico de Gallo
Guacamole
Limes
