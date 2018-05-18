Summertime Fajitas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out this grilled fajita recipe from ACE Hardware Grilling expert Jason Morse.

Fajita Beef:

3# – Beef, Skirt steak, trimmed and peeled

3 Tbsp – Bayou Dust Rub – 5280 Culinary (local ace hardware of ah.com)

Prep Instructions:

After trimming the skirt steak, rub all sides with the bayou dust (as light or as heavy as desired)

Place onto a cookie sheet and allow to sit at room temp for 10 minutes

This will allow the meat to start absorbing some of the seasoning

Cooking Instructions:

Pre Heat your Weber Grill – High temperature, approx. 7-10 minutes

Add beef to the grill grates side of the grill

Allow the beef to sear for about 5-7 minutes

Using a tongs or spatula, turn the beef to the other side and allow to char

Cook to desired doneness – we recommend medium

Remove from the grill, place onto a cutting board and allow to rest for 5 minutes

Slice the skirt steak AGAINST the grain

Serve on the platter with the fajita peppers and onions

Fajita Peppers:

2ea – Pepper, Red – Sliced

2ea – Pepper, Green – Sliced

2ea – Onion, Sweet, Yellow – Sliced

2 Tbsp – Oil, Canola or vegetable

1 Tbsp – Bayou Dust Rub – 5280 Culinary (local ace hardware of ah.com)

1 Tbsp – Fire Salt Rub – 5280 Culinary (local ace hardware of ah.com)

Prep Instructions:

Slice the peppers and onions and place into a medium stainless steel mixing bowl

Mix the peppers and break up the onions into pieces

Add the oil and mix well

Add the rubs and mix well

Allow to sit for 15 minutes to marinate

Cooking Instructions:

Pre Heat the cast iron skillet on your Weber Grill – High temperature, approx. 7-10 minutes

Add the peppers and onions mixture to the cast iron

Allow them to brown before turning

Using a tongs or spatula, turn the peppers and onions until they are caramelized

Remove from the cast iron and place onto a serving plate or platter

Fajita Bar Toppings: Display in bowls for that “create your own fajita” bar

32 Ea Tortillas – Corn, Flour or Corn/Flour Hybrid – warmed on grill or in oven

Sour Cream

Tomatillo Salsa

Tomato Salsa

Cheese, Shredded, Blend (we use Mexican blend cheese)

Pico de Gallo

Guacamole

Limes