Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon; soggy weekend ahead

DENVER -- There is a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms on Friday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hail, high wind and lightning are all possible. Hail could be dime- to quarter-sized. Larger hail is possible east of Denver in Limon, Burlington, Sterling, Haxtun and elsewhere on the eastern Plains.

Temperatures will reach 72 degrees at noon, then fall to the upper 50s as a cold front moves through during the afternoon commute.

The mountains start dry, then there's a 40 percent to 50 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

The snow level will be above 12,000 feet falling to 10,000 on Saturday into Sunday. Six inches of snow are possible in Rocky Mountain National Park and on Cameron Pass.

Then it's a transition to fog, drizzle and rain on Saturday. The steady rain occurs in the morning up and down the Front Range, then to on-and-off in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid-50s.

It will be drier but overcast for the Colfax Marathon on Sunday morning, then a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach the 60s.

Afternoon thunderstorms return Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

