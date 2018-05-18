Some witnesses not telling truth in Maggie Long murder case, investigator says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEY, Colo. -- For the first time, we are hearing from a detective investigating the murder of 17-year-old Maggie Long in Bailey.

The high school senior was found murdered in her burned out home nearly six months ago.

Sgt Greg Jones, with the Investigative Task Force, says some witness were not telling the truth. “It obviously holds up the case. It doesn’t mean they are trying to cover up anything from Maggie's murder, they are just trying to protect their own interest.”

It's upsetting news for Emily Seidler, whose son was Maggie’s good friend. It’s sickening. It’s just sickening. And it’s just sad.”

Sgt. Jones says the task force has received hundreds of tips.

He also said Long’s home had been targeted and that “whoever did this probably had a strong feeling that there were items of a particular value to them.”

Jones also said the sketch recently released – was based on a previous description.

Maggie was the town sweetheart whose smile was contagious.

Josh Seidler, Maggie’s good friend, is just hoping for closure. "It’s definitely been a roller coaster the last few months for everybody that knew Maggie personally -- not knowing what’s going on really.”

Many in Bailey are frustrated that a killer has not been caught.

This is some new information in Maggie’s case, but there are still a lot of questions.

The Investigative Task Force is asking anyone to call them if they have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Every detail, they say counts and could help them catch the killer.