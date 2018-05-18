Saturday events canceled or moved due to forecast of rain
DENVER — A forecast of rainy, cool weather Saturday has forced the cancellation or location change for some events in metro Denver.
- Golden High School has moved Saturday’s graduation ceremony to the Golden High School main gym at 9 a.m.
- Jefferson County Open Space has canceled all volunteer projects scheduled for Saturday. The organization will announce make up dates later.
- Boulder’s annual community clean up day is postponed.
- The city of Thornton has cancelled Thorntonfest. Three events will still take place but in different location: Thornton’s Got Talent Competition moved to Carpenter Recreation Center 12-4 p.m., Dock Dogs Competition moved to parking lot south of Carpenter Park Fields (registration begins at 8 a.m.), Disc Dogs Competition at Woodglen/Brookshire Park (registration begins at 8 a.m.).
