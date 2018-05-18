Reopening of eastbound C-470 after overnight traffic switch delayed

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The reopening of eastbound C-470 because of overnight construction was delayed on Friday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The highway between University Boulevard and Quebec Street was scheduled to reopen at 5:30 a.m.

But CDOT said crews still had some items to complete before reopening the highway.

One lane is expected to be open by 6 a.m., but delays are expected in the area ahead of the morning commute.

A detour around the closure on County Line Road is in place.

The highway closed at 9:30 p.m. Thursday so crews could perform a traffic switch onto permanent concrete pavement as part of the C-470 Express Lanes project.

Eastbound C-470 from Quebec Street to Interstate 25 will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night for a traffic switch onto new permanent pavement.