Breaking: 10 people killed in Texas high school shooting

Small plane makes emergency landing near Superior

Posted 12:26 pm, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:52PM, May 18, 2018

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A small plane has made an emergency landing near the Colorado town of Superior.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff, three people were on board a single-engine Cessna when the plane lost power.

The pilot did not believe he could safely make it back to the airport and decided to make a “soft landing” in a field.

No one was injured and the plane was not damaged.

We are reaching out to authorities for more information. Superior is southeast of Boulder near the Denver-Boulder Turnpike.

The Boulder County Sheriff initially tweeted that a crash had been reported rather than an emergency landing.

AlertMe