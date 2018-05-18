Maggie Long’s home was targeted, investigators say

BAILEY, Colo. — The home in which a 17-year-old Bailey girl was found dead in December was targeted, investigators said on Friday.

Maggie Long’s body was discovered in at a home on County Road 43 in Bailey on Dec. 1, 2017. The Platte Canyon High School student’s body was found in a burned house that had been burglarized.

According to Sgt. Greg Jones, the lead detective investigating the case, the Long home was targeted by those who committed the crime.

“What happened at the Longs’ house was not consistent with anything we experienced,” Jones said on Friday, explaining that the Long home is in a rather isolated area.

“We feel strongly that whoever did this probably had a strong feeling that there were items of particular value to them that would have been in the Long household and that’s why they targeted that house,” Jones added.

While the home was targeted, Jones said he believes Maggie was not. Jones said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators continue to work on “hundreds and hundreds” of tips, according to Jones. He said people working on the case have dealt with people who are likely lying to authorities. However, he said they are probably trying to protect their own interests rather than cover up the homicide.

“They have some criminal interests of their own, so their lack of truthfulness with us probably has as much to do to protect their own investment than anything,” Jones said.

Early this month, authorities released a sketch of someone possibly connected to Long’s death.

Jones said he does not believe the community is in danger. Moreover, he said he has had plenty of support from local and federal authorities.

“The resource pool is incredible,” Jones said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact their tip line at 303-239-4243. There is a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of someone involved in the homicide.