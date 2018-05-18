× Fort Collins police seek witness of attempted murder

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police are hoping the public can help investigators track down a witness to an attempted murder in Fort Collins.

On Tuesday evening around 9 p.m., John Henson was crossing Linden Street near the Poudre River Bridge when a driver deliberately drove into him, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

Henson sustained minor injuries. The car that struck him is a green four-door sedan. Police located a vehicle suspected to have been involved on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, police said Brenton Dolph, 24, allegedly attempted to slash Henson at the Catholic Charities mission. Henson was not hurt and police arrested Dolph nearby.

Investigators believe the attempted slashing and the incident near the Poudre River Bridge are related. Police are asking witnesses to both events to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Curtis at 970-221-6560 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. Callers may remain anonymous.

Dolph currently faces charges including aggravated intimidation of a victim and attempted first-degree assault. Both charges are felonies.