Former youth helper at church charged with sex crimes on 2 teenage boys

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A former youth church helper turned himself in Thursday on charges related to sex crimes against two teenage boys last year, the Englewood Police Department said.

Police began looking into Joseph Potts, 31, in mid-January. Potts is a former volunteer at Jubilee Fellowship Church.

He surrendered after an arrest warrant was issued by the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office.

Potts, who formerly lived in the 700 block of East Jefferson Avenue in Englewood, has been charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, enticement of a child, obscenity to a minor and indecent exposure.

The boys were 14 and 15 at the time of the alleged crimes.

Potts is being held in the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility without bond.