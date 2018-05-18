Driver plows vehicle into Green Valley Ranch home, flees scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A driver plowed into a home and fled the scene in the Green Valley Ranch area in east Denver early Friday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The crash happened in the 4300 block of Andes Way, just east of Tower Road, about 1 a.m.

The family was sleeping at the time the silver Chrysler vehicle went into the house, but no one inside was injured. The family was not allowed to stay in the home.

Firefighters worked to remove the vehicle and assess any structural damage to the front corner of the house.

The Denver Police Department did not have release a description of the driver.