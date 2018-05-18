× Cherry Creek School district to review safety plans prior to schools opening Monday

DENVER — The Cherry Creek School District superintendent sent a letter to its community Friday afternoon regarding the school shooting in Texas that killed 10 people earlier in the day.

The district says safety teams will be meeting to review safety plans and protocols before school begins on Monday.

Here is the letter in its entirety:

Dear Cherry Creek Schools Community:

It has happened again.

I reach out to you today after another tragic school shooting, this one in Santa Fe, Texas. This is the third school shooting in the U.S. this week, the 22nd school shooting since the beginning of 2018.

While our thoughts go out to another grieving community, and while our nation continues to struggle with solutions to school violence, I want to update you on the very specific and important steps we are taking in Cherry Creek Schools to ensure the safest possible learning environments for our students and staff.

I have directed our school principals to meet with their School Safety Teams before school begins on Monday, to review their school safety plans and protocols, paying particular attention to the many special events taking place in the final days of the school year, including field days, continuations and graduations.

As we do every day, we continue to work with our School Resource Officers and local law enforcement partners. We will have police officers at all of our high school graduation rehearsals and commencement ceremonies.

In addition, we are finalizing a recommendation to the Board of Education to further enhance our safety and security measures in the coming school year. Among the initiatives being proposed are:

Additional mental health staff,

Increased role and enhanced training for school security staff,

A middle school entry door buzzer system, similar to those in our elementary schools,

Complete the transition from the district Care Line to the Colorado Safe2Tell program so students, parents and community members can continue to report any concerns or threats.

Our school counselors and mental health professionals are available to all of our students if they need support in the aftermath of another school shooting. Our mental health team recommends limiting exposure to television and social media coverage of these tragic incidents. Resources about how to talk to children about school violence are available on our website and at this link in multiple languages.

Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our students. We will continue to do everything in our power to provide schools where the children of Cherry Creek can learn, grow and thrive in a safe, secure and caring environment. We appreciate your partnership in this all-important effort.

Sincerely,

Harry C. Bull

Superintendent