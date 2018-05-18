Boulder sees scattered flooding following Friday storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. — A storm carrying a heavy punch of rain and hail caused flooding in parts of Boulder on Friday.

Sections of Spine Road between Gunpark Drive and Odell Place were under water through much of the afternoon and early evening. The flooding, in the city’s far northeast side, prevented some people from getting where they wanted to go— while others took a chance on stalling their cars in standing water.

A FOX31 crew witnessed drivers stopping their vehicles under the Cherryvale Road overpass on Highway 36 as the hail moved into the Boulder area around 3:30 p.m.

Street crews in Northeast Boulder were able to clear much of the flooding on Spine Road shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.