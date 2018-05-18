Boeing 737 crashes upon takeoff from Havana airport

HAVANA — A Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on Friday, according to Cuban state-run media.

The flight was operated by Cubana de Aviacion. There were 104 people on board.

The flight was headed to the Cuban city of Holguin and casualties are reported, an airport source told CNN.

A large fireball followed by a towering plume of smoke was visible near the airport on the outskirts of the Cuban capital, according to witnesses.

Cubana de Aviacion — Cuba’s national carrier — has had to ground some of its aging fleet because of safety issues, though the cause of Friday’s crash is unknown, CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reported from Havana.

Jose Marti International is the main airport serving Havana.

Holguin is in eastern Cuba.