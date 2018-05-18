Bear that broke into Pitkin post office euthanized

PITKIN, Colo. — A bear that broke into a Pitkin, Colorado post office Thursday night has been euthanized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Joe Lewandowski, from the southwest regional office for CPW, said this was the bear’s second strike.

In May 2017, the bear got into a ‘food conflict’ in Buena Vista. It was trapped and taken to Custer County.

Since then, it moved back to Pitkin in Gunnison County.

Well , this is a new one. Last night a bear broke into the Pitkin CO Post Office. He created quite a mess. He was darted by CDOW. P.O. is closed for cleanup. Photo by Cindy Autwed. pic.twitter.com/NMIJGnLNmB — USPS Colorado (@USPS_Colorado) May 18, 2018

On Thursday night, the bear broke into the Pitkin post office and became trapped inside.

When an employee noticed the bear Friday morning, they called CPW. The agency then tranquilized the bear, removed it from the building and euthanized it.

CPW said the bear was euthanized because of state policy. It had become to comfortable in residential areas and, therefore, was a threat to humans, the agency said.