Bear breaks into, closes Pitkin County Post Office

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — The Pitkin County Post Office is closed after a bear broke into the building, according to the United States Postal Service’s Colorado office.

The animal got into the post office Thursday night, USPS said.

The bear was tranquilized by the Colorado Department of Wildlife. The post office will be closed while crews clean it up.

“He created quite a mess,” USPS Colorado said.

There is no word on when the post office will reopen. The Pitkin County Post Office is located in Aspen, the county seat.