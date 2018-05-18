× The Passport Program

Whether you’re looking for a place to enjoy patio weather, a new date night spot, or the perfect after-work libation, The Summer Passport has you covered. The Denver Passport Summer Edition is a pocket-sized book filled with 2-for-1 drink specials from the city’s best establishments. This Summer Edition will feature 66 establishments and also includes a spotlight on a few of the best pizza spots around town. Curated with the mission of highlighting the city’s best drinking destinations, The Passport Program encourages locals and visitors alike to explore different cities and regions via 2-for-1 craft beverages. The Passport’s various seasonal programs feature pocket-sized field guides that are designed to spark adventure, as well as support local establishments and non-profits.

Participating bars and restaurants: Ace Eat Serve, Aloy Modern Thai, Alternation Brewing Co., American Bonded, Angelo’s Taverna, Banded Oak Brewing Co., Bar Fausto, Bear Creek Distillery, Bellwether, Bistro VendÃ´me, Block & Larder, Brazen Neighborhood Eatery, Copper Lounge, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, Denver Distillery, Dio Mio, El Chapultepec, Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen, FERMANTRA, Fish N Beer, Fort Greene Bar, French 75, Great Divide Brewing Co., Hudson Hill, Illegal Pete’s, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Kachina, LeÃ±a, Leopold Bros., Lola Coastal Mexican, LOW Country Kitchen, Lowry Beer Garden, Luca, Middleman, MOO Bar at Milk Market, North County, Odell Brewing Co.’s RiNo Brewhouse, Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, Oskar Blues’ Black Buzzard, Park Burger, Punch Bowl Social, Ratio Beerworks, Root Down, Sarto’s, Seedstock Brewery, Skyline Beer Garden, Spangalang Brewery, Stem Ciders, Steuben’s Uptown, Stoic & Genuine, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Tatarian, the ART, The Family Jones, The Post Brewing Co., The Way Back, there…, TRVE Brewing Co., Ultreia, Upstairs Circus, Vesper Lounge, Vital Root, Woods Boss Brewing Co. and Kiss + Ride Zeppelin Station.

Participating pizza locations: Marquis Pizza and Sexy Pizza

The Passport Program Summer Edition is a proud supporter of the Colorado Restaurant Association’s Angel Relief Fund. A portion of Passport sales in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, and the Mountains support the Angel Relief Fund’s mission of helping hospitality professionals recover from the unexpected by offering emergency assistance grants to those facing an unanticipated hardship such as: accident, illness, injury, death of an immediate family member, or natural disaster. To learn more, please visit angelrelieffund.com.



In addition, to celebrate all the good things teachers do year-round, The Passport Program is setting up its own Summer Passport Scholarship. The first 1,000 teachers that apply, in each city, will receive a free Summer Edition Passport. Teachers can apply here.



The Denver Passport Summer Edition is valid from May 25th through September 3rd. Passports go on sale on May 15 at 10:00 a.m. MST for $25. To purchase, visit ThePassportProgram.com