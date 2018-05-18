5-year-old injured in bear attack released from the hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Kimberly Cyr, the 5-year-old girl who was attacked by a bear in the Grand Junction area Sunday morning, has been released from the hospital.

“The five-year-old patient has been under the care of Pediatric surgeon, Dr. Charles Breaux, of St. Mary’s Medical Center,” a statement from the hospital said Friday afternoon. “Her injuries have healed sufficiently for the approval of her discharge from the hospital. She continues the process of healing in the care of her family and medical caregivers.”

The family thanks the public for its support and outpouring of concern.

They shared a photo to show Kimberly is in good health and spirits.