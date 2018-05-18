× 1 killed in shooting outside of a high school graduation south of Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia — Two people were shot in a parking lot outside of a high school graduation in Clayton County, Georgia Friday night, FOX5 in Atlanta reports. One woman was killed in the shooting just south of Atlanta.

It reportedly happened during a graduation ceremony for the Perry Learning Center.

According to the Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services, one adult female was killed after being shot multiple times. Another adult was shot in the leg, and a pregnant female was knocked over during the commotion and she was taken to a local hospital.

The graduation ceremony was over when the shooting happened, police said.

FOX5 reported the shooting scene was at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and there was a large police response.