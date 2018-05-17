Woman with concerns about mold growing in apartment wants action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With our recent rain and warm temperatures, concerns about mold are growing.

Dark spots on ceilings, moisture tracks on walls and a dank, musty smell could indicate the presence of mold in your home.

Loveland resident Cyrstn Larson contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers about what appeared to be mold or mildew on her bathroom vent and baby's pillow and blankets.

"We don't understand how it would get to her pillow if there is nothing wrong with this place," she said.

Larson is using a towel to measure the humidity in the room, "if it's humid out it will soak the whole towel."

Larson also showed the Problem Solvers spots on her walls where the texture is altered by what she suspects is foul water behind the surface.

The California-based company that manages her apartment complex told the Problem Solvers a professional will conduct a water meter test in the unit and that they will not have residents living in unsafe conditions.

Experts say if you suspect you have mold in your home, contact a professional mold tester.

Visible mold or mildew can be treated by scrubbing with bleach or mold removal products, but mold behind walls or ceilings may need to be directly addressed.