Video shows showdown between alligator and 3 sandhill cranes in Florida

SANFORD, Fla. — An alligator versus three sandhill cranes might not seem like a fair fight, but in a recent instance recorded in Florida – it was the three-legged birds that won the showdown.

WOFL reports that Giovanni Badalamenti was leaving a restaurant in Sanford, Florida when he saw an alligator stalking the birds.

His video shows the alligator facing-off with one of the large cranes and once the crane steps aggressively toward the alligator, the gator decides to turn around and head back across the street as the crane chases the reptile away.

Badalamenti told WOFL that he found the scene interesting and that he “knows from experience that it’s not wise to pick a fight with a sandhill crane.”