Video: Aurora reservoir restocked with thousands of fish

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora is gearing up for summertime fishing.

Its Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Space shared a video to its Facebook page Thursday showing the restocking process at Aurora Reservoir. In just a few seconds, dozens of fish rapidly shoot out of a pipe and into the water.

Employees stocked the reservoir with 6,600 rainbow trout. The city said the fish measure between 10 and 12 inches.

The reservoir is in the southeastern outskirts of the metro area near the Southlands mall.