University of Denver reaches $2.66 million settlement in equal pay suit

DENVER — The University of Denver has agreed to a $2.66 million settlement in a lawsuit filed on behalf of seven female law professors who say they were illegally paid less than male colleagues.
A federal judge is scheduled to consider the agreement Thursday.
Court documents filed in April show the university, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the professors have agreed to the terms.
According to the lawsuit, the mean salary of female professors at the Sturm College of Law was nearly $20,000 lower than male professors in 2013.
The agreement requires the school to create a password-protected site listing faculty salaries, position, date of hire and demographics. Names will not be included.
The school also must require employee training on discrimination and hire an economist to study faculty pay each year.
The settlement also includes mandatory pay increases for all seven professors.
The University of Denver’s director of communications, Theresa Ahrens, sent the following statement to FOX31 Thursday afternoon:
“Today, the University of Denver settled a legal matter filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, regarding compensation practices at the Sturm College of Law. We were able to reach a settlement that will not affect scholarships, financial aid or day-to-day operations of the University. One of the University’s cornerstone commitments is to ensure that our academic community compensates faculty and staff fairly, equitably and based on merit.
DU undertook the settlement process with great seriousness, deliberation and care for all involved, which by its nature took longer than we would have liked. While confident in our legal position, we were motivated to action by our strong desire to heal our community and move forward together. We believe this settlement will allow us to collectively focus on a present and a future in which the law school—and the DU community as a whole—can unite under our common values of equity, integrity and opportunity.”