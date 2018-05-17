Traffic to be limited on Pikes Peak Highway during peak summer months

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Most vehicle traffic to and from the summit of Pikes Peak will be off-limits during the peak summer months starting this year.

Jack Glavan, manager of the Pikes Peak Highway, said increased traffic congestion caused by the closing of the Cog Railway, construction of a new Summit House and road construction projects led to the restriction, KRDO reported.

“We had a record year for attendance last year and we’re already 25,000 above that pace,” Glavan told the station. “We’re also hearing from many people planning trips to Pikes Peak and asking what the conditions will be.

“Summer is our peak season. Our goal is to get people on and off the mountain quickly and safely.”

Glavan said 33 shuttle buses will be used to transport tourists to and from the summit.

The shuttle between the seven-mile parking lot and the Devil’s Playground lot, is free but the highway toll will still need to be paid.

The change begins May 31 and ends Sept. 15.

Disabled people, adults with children in car seats and small groups of motorcycles are exempt. Pets and bicycles are not allowed.

The summer restriction will remain effective until fall 2020.