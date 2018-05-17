Sunny, mostly dry day; thunderstorms return Friday followed by wet weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a lot of sunshine on Thursday with a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Highs will reach 80 to 82 degrees.

A few of the thunderstorms could be severe over the northeastern Plains along the Interstate 76 corridor with large hail.

The mountains can expect sunshine with a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The chance of thunderstorms goes up on Friday afternoon to 40 percent along the Front Range.

The storms could be severe with large hail and damaging wind. The risk area includes parts of Denver, the Interstate 25 corridor, northern Colorado and the eastern Plains. Highs will be in the 70s.

Saturday will be foggy, wet and cool with temperatures only reaching the 50s.

Sunday dries out with a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the 60s.

For the Colfax Marathon, it will be overcast in the morning before skies turn sunny with a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

It will be about 46 degrees at 6 a.m. with the temperature climbing to 56 degrees by noon.

