Sheriff’s son arrested following classroom assault

ELIZABETH, Colo. -- The son of Elbert County Sheriff Shayne Heap is facing an assault charge after attacking a fellow student at Elizabeth Middle School.

Video recorded by a classmate shows the disturbing encounter.

“What I can tell you is this is a very serious issue and we’ve acted promptly and we’re conducting a thorough investigation and strong disciplinary measures will be taken,” said Melissa Hoelting, Communications Director for Elizabeth Schools.

Sheriff Heap wouldn’t comment on his son’s actions — as an elected official or as a parent.

His son Tyler, an 8th grader, will appear in court on June 18.