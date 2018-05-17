Severe storms could bring hail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An isolated thunderstorm is possible across NE Colorado Thursday evening. There could be a severe storm with large hail in the extreme NE corner of the state. Most places will stay dry Thursday night.

Friday we have a better chance for scattered thunderstorms across Denver and NE Colorado. Some of the storms could be severe with lightning, wind and hail being the biggest threat. Here is a look at the area expecting those stronger storms.

#cowx we have a slight risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday across NE Coloado...lightning, wind & hail will be the biggest threat...it's the area in yellow that will have the highest chance for strong storms pic.twitter.com/vLFWWKhKEr — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) May 17, 2018

Again, the storms will be scattered so widespread severe weather is not anticipated. But, you should be prepared for the following:

#cowx thunderstorms are in the forecast for NE Colorado on Friday including most of the Denver metro area...the storms will be scattered so not everyone gets hit...we are in a slight risk for severe storms...here's what to expect pic.twitter.com/Ogi50BkPSy — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) May 17, 2018

My advice would be to cover newly planted flowers with buckets. If you have potted plants bring them inside. And, do anything else you can to protect property. The storms should start after the lunch hour Friday then move from west to east and end around 9-10 p.m.

Soggy Saturday

We also have a very soggy Saturday setting up. So, if you have outdoor plans or kids sports be prepared for showers and thunderstorms and game cancellations.

