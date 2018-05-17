President Trump donates first-quarter salary to VA

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has donated a quarter’s worth of his salary to the Department of Veterans Affairs, press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday.

“Today the president is proud to donate his 2018 first quarter salary to the Department of Veterans Affairs to support their caregiver programs,” she said before handing a check for $100,000 to acting secretary of the VA Robert Wilke, who thanked the president.

Trump had committed to donating his $400,000 annual salary to worthy causes. He’s previously given donations to the Department of Transportation, the National Park Service, the Department of Education, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The VA is currently without a full-time director. Trump fired former VA Secretary David Shulkin in March.

Trump’s nominee to fill the post, White House doctor Ronny Jackson, withdrew from consideration last month.