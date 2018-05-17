Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Colorado, across country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows the number of pedestrian deaths across the U.S. has jumped 46 percent in the past eight years.

The number has the group considering safer ways for drivers and pedestrians to get where they need to be.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 93 pedestrians were killed in the state in 2017, an all-time high and an 11 percent increase from 2016.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is considering other measures for drivers, pedestrians and cities, including proposing lower speed limits.

Reducing speed limits and requiring drivers to travel at a lower speed would give the driver more time and space to come to a complete stop.

The IIHS also suggests adding broader use of speed cameras to enforce existing speed limits.

Because a high number of pedestrian crashes occur at night, the group also recommends improvements to the headlight quality on vehicles, increasing lighting along roads and adding additions crosswalks for pedestrians to get across busy roads.

The recommendation for drivers remains the same: Keep cellphones and other distractions down while behind the wheel.