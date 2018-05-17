Lawsuit filed following Boulder assault weapons ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Boulder shortly after its city council voted to ban the sale and possession of assault weapons. The ban, otherwise known as Ordinance 8245, also bans high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

The unanimous vote on Tuesday night was in response to the Parkland, Florida shooting in which the gunman used an AR-15 assault rifle to kill 17 people at a high school.

The lawsuit was filed by the Boulder Rifle Club, Bison Tactical and radio-and-TV personality John Caldara.

Caldara is the president of a Denver-based think tank called the Independence Institute. According to its website, Caldara "has dedicated his professional life to stop bullies who use the coercive power of government to take from others and force their values on those who don’t share them."

The lawsuit alleges the ordinance infringes upon constitutional rights.

Following the vote Tuesday, the city tweeted that amendments to the new ordinance would be considered at a later date.

Owners of assault weapons will be grandfathered in, but they must get a certificate from the city proving ownership before the end of the year.