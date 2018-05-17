Integrated Health Center of the Rockies

Many women take hormones to combat underactive thyroid, and even though lab results come back as normal, you still feel a lot of annoying symptoms.  Dr. Ruben Valdes explains what's going on and offers a free dinner event Tuesday, May 22nd to help you understand your thyroid issues.  Make reservations at 303-974-1087.

