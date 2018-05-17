Many women take hormones to combat underactive thyroid, and even though lab results come back as normal, you still feel a lot of annoying symptoms. Dr. Ruben Valdes explains what's going on and offers a free dinner event Tuesday, May 22nd to help you understand your thyroid issues. Make reservations at 303-974-1087.AlertMe
Integrated Health Center of the Rockies
-
2 kinds of Milo’s Kitchen dog treats recalled after illness reports
-
Granddaughter: Barbara Bush is ‘a fighter,’ in good spirits
-
Wendy Williams announces talk show hiatus because of Graves’ disease
-
Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92
-
Barbara Bush in failing health, won’t seek additional medical treatment
-
-
Ladies Re-Ignite the Fire – The Mona Lisa Touch
-
Tips help you stay safe when hiking near where rattlesnakes live
-
Let Ideal Home Loans Save You Money
-
Let Ideal Home Loans Save You Money
-
Location feature on phones can provide giveaway of who and where you are
-
-
Let Ideal Home Loans Save You Money
-
Mother’s Day with Lush
-
Denver Plumbing, AC, Heating, & Electrician Experts