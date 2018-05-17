HopSkipDrive: New ride service app made just for kids launches in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A ride service made just for kids has expanded to Denver.

The service is called HopSkipDrive and is a ride service for kids that was created by three moms who understand the struggle for working parents of shuffling kids to school to practice.

The app works similar to Uber and Lyft - but with this service you can have the care giver sign your child in or out and give them a password.

The drivers go through a comprehensive background check and must have at least five years of experience caring for a child as a mom, teacher, nurse, etc.

The service originally launched in California and expanded to Denver about a month ago - and they're already giving back to their new community.

HopSkipDrive has partnered with area schools, foundations, government entities to provide services for free for families that can't afford it. They've also partnered with Arapahoe County to provide rides for kids in the foster system.

"For me personally as a former teacher it was really the hook for me," said Jon Hanover the general manager of HopSkipDrive Colorado. "To see how we can help all families, particularity helping with access to high quality schools and after-school programming for everybody."

The service is looking for more care drivers. They say it's great for teachers looking to supplement income over the summer and drivers can make up to $30 an hour.