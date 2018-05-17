Fried Chicken locations earn a review on our Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range. Fried chicken establishments are the focus this week.

CoraFaye’s Café

The longtime favorite when it comes to fried chicken failed our report card with 13 critical health code violations in February and October 2017. The violations included:

Employees not washing hands for long enough

Fried chicken not hot enough

Soap not available at hand sinks

The restaurant’s owner sent the following email in part:

“CoraFaye’s has always hired and trained individuals within our community who have little or no work experience in the restaurant business. Each time the inspectors come out, we usually have a whole new crew of folks in training due to high turnovers. To date CoraFaye’s is in complete compliance.”

CoraFaye’s Café is on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

Church’s Chicken

The fast food location at 11900 East Colfax Avenue in Aurora scored 10 critical violations in February and March 2017.

Among the mistakes:

Workers preparing chicken but not sanitizing

No hot water bathroom sink

Food tossed -- held too warm

The restaurant public relations team sent the following comment:

“Church’s Chicken® maintains some of the highest standards of restaurant cleanliness and operations. After the citing back in February, our team immediately took about to correct the issues. We continue to work diligently to prevent any similar incidents and ensure a quality dining experience for all of our guests.”

KFC

The KFC in Littleton earns an “A” for two inspections in a row with no critical violations. This KFC is on South Kipling Parkway.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

