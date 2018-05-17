Family wants former detective caught with evidence in a storage unit to serve time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. -- A Colorado Family is asking a district attorney to put a detective in jail for mishandling evidence in the death of a 17-year-old girl.

That detective is scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Fremont County Friday and the victim’s family fears he’ll serve no jail time.

The teenager's killer has never been caught.

The family believes the detective who was caught storing crucial evidence in the case, needs to serve time behind bars.

Candace Hiltz was found murdered in her family’s home in Copper Gulch about 30 miles from Canon City 11 years ago.

Amanda Week's sister-in-law said, "It’s one of the hardest things 'cause you have so many different theories and not knowing who it was or who it could have been."

Then - a year-and-a-half ago - evidence from the murder scene was found in a public storage unit that once belonged to Fremont County Sheriff's Detective Robert Dodd.

Among the items – a bloody rope, an ax and manila evidence envelopes containing blood soaked socks.

George Hiltz, the victim’s brother said, "I just want it known to the public and everybody that something’s going on and maybe look into and figure out what’s going on."

Dodd was accused of official misconduct and abuse of public records.

But now the family believes he will make a plea and avoid serving any time behind bars or be forced to answer tough questions.

"Why would he take those things?... To me the whole thing from day one has been a conspiracy and the and the answers that i need i will never find in Fremont county," said Dolores Hiltz, the victim's mother.

We attempted to speak with the Fremont district attorney, we have not heard back from her.

The victim’s sister, Heather, says the family is disgusted with the investigation.

It is not clear if the former detective will actually be present for his hearing in Fremont County.